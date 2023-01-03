HMRL employees' stages protest for pay hike

Hyderabad: The Officials of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited on Tuesday made a statement over the going protest by the Metro outsourcing employees.



In a statement the HMRL officials said that a few ticketing staff under a contracting agency have been away from work on Tuesday with a purpose to disrupt train operations, causing passenger inconvenience. It added that the staff are also spreading rumours and misinformation out of vested interest. Their claims are false and their actions are highly against the public interest, which will call for stern action by the HMR management.

"The management ensures due facilities and benefits are given to staff, however, will be discussing with them to learn more. Train operations are running on time and sufficient manpower is available."