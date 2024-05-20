HMTV’s 2-day public speaking programme Vaktha concludes

Hyderabad: The participants in the 124th batch of Vaktha, a public speaking skill development training programme jointly offered by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on Sunday, expressed how the two-day programme helped their self-confidence to face larger audiences.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they said that the experience was highly informative and that the two-day programme had enabled many ordinary individuals to transform into confident orators.

Additionally, they thanked the programme's faculty, D Bal Reddy, for helping them overcome their fear of addressing crowds and boosting their morale.

T Kalpana Reddy from Hyderabad said, “Initially, I was skeptical about what I could learn in just two days. However, after participating in the programme, I gained the confidence to address larger crowds.

Given the opportunity, I would love to attend the training programme again.”

T Anand from Nagarkurnool, another participant, said, “This two-day training programme has equipped me with numerous skill development techniques. I was able to communicate effectively with other participants and learned many things from them.”

The 125th batch of Vaktha will take place on June 15 and 16. For further information, interested persons may contact 9704830484.