HMWSSB 2025 review: Rs 7,360 crore Godavari project bolsters city water security

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has marked 2025 as a transformative year, delivering significant infrastructure upgrades to meet the demands of a population exceeding one crore. The Board successfully expanded its operations beyond GHMC limits to include Outer Ring Road (ORR) areas, gated communities, and newly developed colonies.

A major highlight of the year was the launch of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phases II and III. With a massive investment of Rs 7,360 crore, the project is designed to draw an additional 20 TMC of water from Mallanna Sagar. This initiative will supply nearly 300 MGD, securing the city’s water requirements until 2030 and supporting the rejuvenation of the Musi River and the twin reservoirs.

On the sanitation front, the Board moved closer to achieving its 100 per cent sewage treatment target by inaugurating six new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), including the major facility at Amberpet. Furthermore, foundation stones were laid for 39 additional STPs under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Total treatment capacity is now on track to reach 2,850 MLD, which is projected to be sufficient until 2036.

During the peak summer months, the Board maintained an uninterrupted supply by deploying 1,150 tankers, completing nearly 19.6 lakh trips. Sustainability efforts were also prioritised through the ‘Inkudu Guntala Yagnam’ rainwater harvesting initiative, which has successfully improved local groundwater levels. With four national and state-level awards won in 2025, the Board has now set its sights on providing daily water supply by 2028 and achieving 24x7 supply by 2047.