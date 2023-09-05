Live
- Low pressure forming in Bay of Bengal: Heavy rain forecast for 5 days
- 819 gms of gold seized at Shamshabad airport
- Decorative streetlights to give new look to Vijayawada
- ISKCON to celebrate Janmashtami for 3 days
- TTD postpones supply of sticks to devotees
- MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy releases water from Velikallu project
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain throws traffic into a tizzy netizens livid over collapse of infra
- Vijayawada: Durga temple gets Rs 3.12 cr Hundi income
- Special pujas mark Pavitrotsavams
- BJP set to clinch power in Telangana
Just In
HMWS&SB lifts plans open two gates of Himayath Sagar at 8 am
Highlights
Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the city the city reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar (Gandipet) have received good inflows from their catchment areas. On Tuesday the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials has planned to lift two gates by 2 feet each at 8.00 am today. Total Outflow is 1373 cusecs.
