HMWS&SB lifts plans open two gates of Himayath Sagar at 8 am

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the city the city reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar (Gandipet) have received good inflows from their catchment areas. On Tuesday the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials has planned to lift two gates by 2 feet each at 8.00 am today. Total Outflow is 1373 cusecs.

