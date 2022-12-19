HMWSSB review meet on Central team's visit

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Saturday held a meeting with officials in view of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) set to send its teams for 'Pey Jal Survekshan' (PJS)-2022 that aims to assess and rank cities on quality of drinking water.

M Dana Kishore, managing director, HMWS&SB, said the assessment will be done on broad parameters - water utility services, sewer connections and used water utility services, health of water bodies, non-revenue water estimation and best practices and innovation in supplying water to consumers.

The Central teams will conduct a survey on water supply, quality, quantity, coverage, sewage, reuse of treated water, extent of recycling and conservation of water resources in the city. The survey will cover 485 cities across the country.