HMWS&SB takes up modern sewage project

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has taken up the Zone III project on Musi river in an area of 33.50 sq km in order to modernise the sewage system by increasing the network coverage to Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, Nampally and to also stop direct discharge into nalas and river Musi.

The project will also collect wastewater from areas like Tolichowki, Golconda, Langer House, Seven Tombs, Jubilee Hills (part), Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Asif Nagar, Vijaynagar Colony, NMDC Colony, Masab Tank, Red Hills, Lakdi-ka-pool, Bazarghat, Nampally, Mallepally and Begum Bazar.

On Tuesday Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for the project. According to board MD Dana Kishore, the Zone III comprises nine catchments covering an area of 33.50 sq km.

The total length of the existing sewerage network is about 355.78 Km. "Based on the coverage of the area, the total length of laterals is 93.18 km with dia ranging from 200 mm to 300 mm of SWG pipes and the length of trunk sewer mains proposed is 36.14 km with dia ranging from 400mm to 1200 mm of RCC NP4 class pipes. The total length of sewers proposed in the zone is 129.32 km," he said.