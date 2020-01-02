HMWSSB's Voluntary Disclosure Scheme yields good response

Rajendranagar: Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) introduced by the HMWS&SB to allow defaulters to regularise their connections is now yielding good response from the public, especially in Rajendranagar, where people are gradually coming forward and availing the opportunity to regularise their water connections.



HMWS&SB had launched the scheme last year to provide yet another opportunity for the defaulters to get their connections regularised before going all out against them. Board had set February 21 as last date to avail Voluntarily Disclose Scheme (VDS).

Six months ago, officials cracked the whip against defaulters and carried out raids against non-payment of arrears and bills on time. Water Board officials booked two cases each in areas such as Attapur and Babul Reddy Nagar under Rajendranagar as a deterrence action against the defaulters.

Soon, the brouhaha begins with politicians approaching the authorities with a request to provide one last opportunity for the defaulters to regularise their unauthorised connections.

Meanwhile, cautious with the crackdown unleashed by the HMWS&SB officials, people started walking a fine line one after another and start coming forward voluntarily to regularise their unauthorised connections with whatever the documents they have with them to prove the claim of residency.

According to sources, people are now coming up voluntarily to regularize their water connections by approaching the concerned HMWS&SB office in Rajendranagar with relevant documents. With only a copy of Aadhaar card, current bill along with a declaration on Rs 20 stamp paper for slum dwellers and Rs 100 for urban area, anyone can regularise their connections. "The scheme also allowed people to regularise their connections with only one month of bill amount and least number of documents to prove their ownership," he added.

HMWSSB, Rajendranagar consist of five zones such as Hyderguda, Mailardevpally, Budwel, Sulaimannagar and Part of Shastripuram. According to official record, a whopping 35,355 connections are active at present in all the above five zones under Rajendranagar.