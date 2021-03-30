HOLI 2021: Caution thrown to wind

Secunderabad: Amidst unease over the rising Covid surge, the denizes of twin cities largely played Holi cautiously. However, social distancing, face mask, sanitisation etc were given go-by at some places. People came out in large numbers to take part in the colourful festival, throwing colours at each other. "It's been a long time that the people were confined to home and away from celebrations. I could not resist celebrating this festival of colours, as we already missed one," said Prem Kumar, a resident of Keshava Nagar Colony in Secunderabad.



Celebrators gathered in colonies, streets and thresholds of houses for celebrating the festival of colours. They sprinkled colour water on one another. The ritual of breaking eggs on heads was religiously followed. They soaked in the colours till afternoon and a few in some areas spent whole day in celebrations. . Similar celebrations were witnessed in Abids, Begum Bazar, Safilguda and other areas in the city.

A few gated communities and apartments strictly adhered to Covid norms and avoided gatherings by their residents, in areas including Jeedimetla, Bowenpally, Kukatpally and in some parts of Secunderabad. "Every year our community organizes Holi celebration after a grand puja but this year due to the current pandemic situation we have cancelled the celebration," said J Suresh, a resident of SR Naik Nagar, Jeedimetla.