Home Minister Mahmood Ali distributes scooters to She team members

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali on Monday distributed 33 Scooty vehicles to the She teams of Police department, under the Safe City Project, at Goshamahal stadium. The vehicles have been allotted to the Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates.

Speaking later, Ali said the She teams would provide more security to women. He said eve-teasing had come down in the State after the formation of She teams. They had delivered justice to 10,000 victims so far. The minister stated that the Police department had filled 27,000 posts in two phases after the State formation. Ali said CC cameras had helped bring down crimes to a great extent; 99 percent of chain-snatching cases had also come down in the State.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar 60 vehicles had so far been distributed in three police commissionerate limits. The department has installed 6.5 lakh CC cameras in three commissionerates of the State