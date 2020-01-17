Home Minister Mohammad Ali meets TRS candidates

Boduppal: "Welfare programmes introduced by KCR are unparallel in the country," said Home Minister Mohammad Ali. He participated in a get-together programme of Peerjadiguda and Boduppal Mayor and corporator candidates at Maharaja Function hall in the division on Friday.

Minister Mallareddy, Boduppal election in-charge Bandi Ramesh, MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy, Medchal ZP chairman Sarath Chandra Reddy and former MLA Malipeddi Sudheer Reddy also participated in the programme.

Mohammad Ali urged voters to see for themselves the development of state and vote carefully in the upcoming civic polls. He instructed the candidates to explain people about the welfare programmes introduced by the state government. TRS leaders and activists were present.