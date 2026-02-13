T20 World Cup: Italy make a point

Justin Mosca and his brother Anthony forged a historic partnership as Italy chased down a modest target of 124 runs in just 12.4 overs with ten wickets in hand against Nepal in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2026, played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This is also Italy’s first victory in the history of the tournament. After their spinners ruled the roost to bowl Nepal out for a paltry 123, Italy knocked off the runs with 7.2 overs to spare. Younger of the two, Justin smashed three sixes and five fours to make 60 not out off 44 balls, while Anthony too cashed in on a deflated Nepal bowlers, clobbering six sixes and three fours to score 62 not out off only 32 balls.

It was only the second match in T20 World Cup history for Italy, who had lost the tournament opener to Scotland by a massive 73 runs in Kolkata. Justin and Anthony Mosca’s partnership of 124* runs is the highest between siblings in the T20 World Cups, surpassing Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal’s 96-run partnership against Australia in the 2014 edition. Earlier, right-arm leg-break bowler Crishan Kalugamage picked three crucial wickets as Italy bowled out Nepal for just 123 runs in 19.3 overs. After the double blow, Dipendra Singh Airee and Aarif Sheikh built a 41-run partnership to take the team ahead.

Italy again made a comeback with the wickets of Dipendra and last match hero Lokesh in the span of just five balls. Dipendra scored 17 runs off 18 balls, while Lokesh managed to hit just three runs. Aarif helped the team cross the 100-run barrier but got out just after the team reached the three-figure mark. After Aarif’s wicket, Nepal’s team collapsed and got out with three balls remaining.

Brief scores:

Italy 124/0 in 12.4 overs (Justin Mosca 60*, Anthony Mosca 62*) beat Nepal all out for 123 in 19.3 overs (Aasif Sheikh 27, Rohit Paudal 23; Crishan Kalugamage 3-18, Ben Manenti 2-9) by 10 wickets.