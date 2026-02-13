Sri Rama Engg College holds ‘AVISHKAR 2026’

Tirupati: Sri Rama Engineering College, located on Karakambadi Road, successfully organised its national-level technical symposium ‘AVISHKAR 2026’ on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Vijayanth Madhur, Chief Officer of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, emphasised that such platforms help in bringing out the creativity and innovative thinking of students.

He highlighted that a progressive mindset is key to discovering new ideas and solutions.

College Chairman Mannem Ramireddy encouraged students to think innovatively and utilise available resources in the institution to develop new and impactful projects. Principal Dr K Jayachandra informed that around 600 students from engineering, degree and polytechnic colleges across the region participated in the symposium and showcased their research projects.

Prizes and certificates were awarded to the best presentations.College Secretary Mannem Ramasubbareddy, Director Mannem Aravind Kumar Reddy, Vice-Principal Dr N Vasu, Convener Dr A Munishankar, Co-Convener Dr K Swapna Sudha faculty members and students participated in the event.