Home Minster Mahmood Ali presenting the Maqdoom Award at Ravindra Bharathi

Home Minister Mahmood Ali presented the Maqdoom Award, which is a Lifetime Achievement Award, to exceptional individuals in recognition of the 10th Formation Day celebration of Telangana state. The event was organized by the Telangana State Urdu Academy and took place at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Saleem, Chairman of the Haj Committee, Government Advisor AK Khan, President of the Urdu Academy Mohammed Khaja Mujeeduddin, Secretary of the Urdu Academy Shafiullah, and other important guests attended the event.