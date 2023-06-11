Live
- VZM wins women T-20 cup
- Home Minster Mahmood Ali presenting the Maqdoom Award at Ravindra Bharathi
- Assam CM directs officials to enhance flood preparedness
- Responsibility of govt servants to increase people's faith in system: PM
- Amit Shah goes aggressive against AP Government
- Telangana historical heritage is a matter of pride: KCR
- Samsung to Launch 83-inch OLED TV in September 2023
- Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb is essence of Telangana: Srinivas Goud
- Women’s health must be a top priority: Governor
- Telangana government hands over land documents to Mahavir hospital
Home Minster Mahmood Ali presenting the Maqdoom Award at Ravindra Bharathi
Highlights
Home Minister Mahmood Ali presented the Maqdoom Award, which is a Lifetime Achievement Award
Home Minister Mahmood Ali presented the Maqdoom Award, which is a Lifetime Achievement Award, to exceptional individuals in recognition of the 10th Formation Day celebration of Telangana state. The event was organized by the Telangana State Urdu Academy and took place at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.
Mohammed Saleem, Chairman of the Haj Committee, Government Advisor AK Khan, President of the Urdu Academy Mohammed Khaja Mujeeduddin, Secretary of the Urdu Academy Shafiullah, and other important guests attended the event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS