  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Home Minster Mahmood Ali presenting the Maqdoom Award at Ravindra Bharathi

Home Minster Mahmood Ali presenting the Maqdoom Award at Ravindra Bharathi
x
Highlights

Home Minister Mahmood Ali presented the Maqdoom Award, which is a Lifetime Achievement Award

Home Minister Mahmood Ali presented the Maqdoom Award, which is a Lifetime Achievement Award, to exceptional individuals in recognition of the 10th Formation Day celebration of Telangana state. The event was organized by the Telangana State Urdu Academy and took place at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Saleem, Chairman of the Haj Committee, Government Advisor AK Khan, President of the Urdu Academy Mohammed Khaja Mujeeduddin, Secretary of the Urdu Academy Shafiullah, and other important guests attended the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X