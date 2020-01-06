Homemakers reactions on hike in LPG price

Hyderabad: The New Year has now brought a new challenge for the homemakers as the prices of the LPG cylinder have seen a rise of Rs 21. The change in the prices of the cylinder was implemented from the New Year day.



The 14.2 kg LPG cylinder that costed Rs 748 on December 31 will now be charged Rs 769. The commercial cylinder that weighs 19 kg also served a shock for the hotels and restaurants as the price went up from Rs 1,367 to Rs 1,400. The hike in LPG cylinder prices has brought the consumers especially poor families into a distressful state.

For poor families, paying Rs 748 at one go itself was a great difficulty, and now there is Rs 21 increase in cylinder recharge, when we collate all the price rises of essential commodities, then it makes a huge difference in the budget of a family. It becomes impossible for families to meet both the ends.

Balamma, rag picker from AS Rao, Nagarm said, "Since I am the only bread winner and I hardly get to earn Rs 7,000 per month, I have no other option left but to cook the food once in a day and store it for the complete day. There are times when I cook two days meal in a single day."

Sita, a house maid in Jeedimetla village, said, "My husband is a watchman and we hardly earn Rs 15,000 per month. We are forced to buy these gas cylinders even if there is hike in prices. There is always this problem for us whenever the prices of the commodities increase."

S Neelam, a housewife from ECIL said, "I don't think it was a good start for New Year. There is no break for the middle-class people from the increase in prices of the essential commodities. There is going to be a huge difference now in the monthly budget."

Sarboni Chatterjee, a teacher in Jeedimetla village said, "The price of the essential commodities gets increased every year which causes difficulties for us. There is a huge imbalance in the monthly budget due to this. In reality, by month end, we are left with not a single penny as a saving."

Many consumers questioned the government and said in such case of increasing the price of all the essential commodities, how will the poor people survive?

"The price of the cylinders varies from one month to another. Refill cylinders are now being delivered within a couple of days once they are booked. However, when it comes to districts there will be a slight change in the amount that is charged in the city," said Yamini, Omi HP gas Enterprises, Tolichowki.

Delivery boys charge too much

Homemakers are not only troubled with the increase in the prices of the LPG cylinders but also the delivery boys charging extra amount for delivering the gas cylinders.

According to the rule book for the LPG gas cylinders, no delivery boy can charge an extra amount if the house is within 5 km radius from the distributor's office. However, these delivery boy demands extra amount saying that they had to climb floors. In such case the locals pay a minimal tip of Rs 10.

"But there are many instances when these delivery boys demand a tip of Rs 60 and also they wouldn't leave until and unless the exact amount demanded is paid. In such cases, unwillingly we are forced to give the amount left with no choice," said Sarboni, Jeedimetla village.

Farhana Begum, a resident of Tolichowki said, "These delivery boys charge Rs 50 extra apart from the gas cylinder amount. I don't mind paying them a nominal amount for lifting the cylinders till the fourth floor but I deny paying them hefty amount."

However, the Consumer Affairs of Food and Civil Supplies states that it was a "criminal offence under the Essential Commodities Act" to collect unreasonable tips from consumers.