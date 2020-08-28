Homeo doctor accuses cops, GHMC officials of extortion

Hyderabad: A homeopathic practitioner, Dr. Parimala Jyothi from Borabanda has accused two police constables and a GHMC official of harassment and extortion. The doctor approached the SR Nagar police on Thursday alleging that a Sanitary Field Assistant working at GHMC Circle 19 and two constables of SR Nagar police station demanded Rs 2 lakh from her on Tuesday stating that she does not have license to run the clinic and if she resists then her license will be cancelled.

In her complaint, she further said, "as she was afraid of their sudden movements, she bargained with them and the trio agreed for an amount of Rs 1 lakh and she handed over the amount. But the GHMC official handed her a receipt of only Rs. 5000 and informed her to pay the penalty.

When she visited the Khairatabad zone office she was shocked to find that the receipt was invalid. She then filed a police complaint." According to police, they received a complaint from the doctor and the matter is being investigated. As the doctor also alleged that the officials scared off the patients sitting in the clinic, so they will also question the said patients. If the complaint stands out to be genuine then strict action will be taken against the erring officials.

