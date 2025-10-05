Housing Board land auction next week

Hyderabad: The State Housing Board will auction the vacant government lands in identified municipalities including the GHMC area from October 6.

An official release said that 22 residential plots and flats in Chintal and Nizampet Bachupally areas will be sold through public auction.

Four commercial plots in KPHB Colony will be sold though e-auction on October 7 and 8. In addition to 6549 square yards in Phase 1 and 2, plots measuring 2420 sq. yards, 2397 sq. yards, and 726 sq. yards will be sold on Tuesday.

Similarly, a 1148 sq. yards commercial plot in Nampally area will also be sold through e-auction on October 8.

Along with this, 10,890 sq m of commercial land in Chintal and 13,503 sq m, 5,953.20 sq m and 3,630 sq m of land in Raviryala area of Maheshwaram mandal will also be sold through e-auction on October 9 and 10.

Notifications have also been issued for the sale of Housing Board plots in various districts. These include plots in Sangareddy - Sadasivpet, lands belonging to Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizamabad and other areas.