How safe is it to go to US for higher studies?

HYDERABAD: Universities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are trying to forge tie-ups with foreign varsities. On the other, the overseas and study abroad education consulting companies are bombarding parents and students alike by conducting job fairs across the two States.



Speaking to The Hans India, T Sunitha, from Tanuku in the erstwhile West Godavari district, who has completed her BSc in computer sciences with a distinction, wants to further study data sciences or cyber security at a university in the USA.

"I have already attended several American job fairs and one more is scheduled on February 17 in Visakhapatnam and on February 19 in Vijayawada."

Her father is hoping to get a study abroad scholarship for her from the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation (ABC). "The Barati Scheme won't cover entire expenses. My father has to raise a bank loan on the half an acre land we have." However, her parents are having second thoughts after hearing reports about a hostile environment picking up in the name of caste and are worried about her safety".

B Sudhakar Chowdary from Khammam has a different dilemma; whether his son falls under upper or lower caste as per the anti-caste laws and how it will affect his safety and future if sent to the US for studies.

"I am consulting my brother-in-law there. Unless I am sure of my son's safety, I will not send him there," he said.

L S N Sastry from Hyderabad says that the State government is generous in providing Rs 20 lakh under the Vivekananda Overseas Education Scheme through the Telangana Brahmin Samskhema Parishad (TBSP). However, "I and my wife have been thinking whether to send our son to the US for studies.

He is interested to go and study, then, come back. Because, he is the only one we have. We don't want to risk his safety and life into a hostile enviroment."

When contacted, a senior official from the TS Brahmin Samksheama Parishad said, "It is a serious issue. We send our children for studies not to get into trouble compromising their safety.

If the hostilities continue then it's like throwing our children to wolves. Even innocent school children have no security from guns. How can it guarantee safety and security of our children," he asked.

Depending on the feedback we get in the next couple of days, the issue will be taken to the notice of the higher-ups in the government, if necessary to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao so that the government can identify the cities and universities in the US and other countries which are not safe to fund the study abroad programmes.