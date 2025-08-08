Live
HPS Alumnus Shailesh Jejurikar Named P&G CEO
Highlights
The Hyderabad Public School Society proudly congratulates alumnus Shailesh Jejurikar (Class of 1984) on being named President & CEO-Designate of Procter & Gamble, effective January 1, 2026. Currently COO, Jejurikar becomes the first HPS alumnus and India-born executive to lead the global consumer-goods giant.
HPS Society President Gusti Noria praised his leadership, calling him “a symbol of HPS values and excellence.” Jejurikar credited HPS Begumpet for shaping his journey, expressing gratitude for the school’s nurturing environment. He now joins a stellar list of HPS alumni impacting the world stage, including Satya Nadella and Ajay Banga.
