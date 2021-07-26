HRDCL takes up road restoration work at Attapur

Attapur: After a part of the road caved in along the Attapur road near the Musi, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) on Sunday took up work on a retaining wall and restored the stretch.

Around 10 metres of the road had caved in this week, according to HRDCL officials. As mud was being lifted to reduce the load on the HT tower power line, the base under the road weakened, following which the road caved in. After a joint inspection by power officials and HRDCL, the work was taken up.

Ssid an HRDCL.engineer the work would be completed within two weeks. Construction of the retaining wall had already started. Last year a portion of the road had caved in after water was released from Himayatsagar.