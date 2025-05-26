Hundreds form human chains protesting against Waqf Act

Hyderabad: Hundreds of people formed human chains at various locations across the city on Sunday to oppose the Waqf Amendment Act-2025. The demonstrations organised under the banner ‘Save Waqf’ witnessed participation from community leaders, activists and concerned citizens.

The protest was organised by the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and All-India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Protesters were seen wearing black armbands as a mark of dissent.

AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi joined the protest outside Owaisi Hospital in Santoshnagar, lending his voice gainst the Act and raised slogans like ‘Waqf Bachao’, ‘Dastoor Bachao’ and ‘Hindustan Zindabad’. Speaking to the gathering, he called the Act ‘unconstitutional and unjust’, urging the government to withdraw it immediately.

A massive human chain was formed at Charminar, attracting attention across the city. Many shop-owners and traders gathered to protest. Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali participated. The protesters emphasised that the amendment Act threatens the sanctity and autonomy of Waqf properties, which are meant for community welfare.

Protesters gathered in large numbers at Pillar No 212 in Rajendranagar and several other areas. The protests saw political backing from local representatives, with MLAs Majid Hussain (Nampally), Mohd Mubeen (Bahadurpura), Ahmed Balala (Malakpet), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan) and Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura) protested in their respective constituencies and expressed solidarity with the demonstrators.

They criticised the amendments, claiming they infringe on minority rights and Waqf autonomy.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and several other residents and shop-owners in the city on April 30 switched off lights of their homes and establishments to join the silent protest against the Act.