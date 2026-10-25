Telangana Government launches incubator programme for women SHGs

Hyderabad: The state government has launched an incubator programme aiming to provide guidance, training, marketing linkage and financial support to the enterprises being developed under the leaders of rural women Self Help Groups ( SHGs). The programme aims to promote 300 women-led enterprises statewide generating income opportunities and boosting local economic development. Under the incubator programme, thes tate government would provide financial support to the eligible women entrepreneurs from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for business expansion, marketing, machinery, equipment and procurement needs.

The programme, supported by Union Ministry of Rural Development, and technology provider BITS Pilani, Hyderabad would be implemented by the SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty ) of the Telangana government.

The assistance would be provided to the women groups in the eligible sectors including food processing, handlooms, textiles, handicrats, personal care/ beauty, wellness and other rural-based businesses. At least 51 per cent of SHG members involved should belong to SHG affiliated families.