Hussain Sagar Reservoir in Hyderabad Reaches Full Capacity amid rains, low-lying Areas alerted
Hussain Sagar reservoir in Hyderabad has reached full capacity due to heavy rain on Sunday, causing flood water to enter the reservoir from the top.
Hussain Sagar reservoir in Hyderabad has reached full capacity due to heavy rain on Sunday, causing flood water to enter the reservoir from the top. The water level in the reservoir has crossed 513 feet, with the full capacity being 514 feet. As a result, officials have advised residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant.
from the rains is also entering the reservoir from Bulkapur canals, leading to heavy flooding in the surrounding areas. In response, authorities have lifted the gates of Hussain Sagar reservoir to release excess water downstream.
GHMC officials have assessed the situation and are prepared to take necessary action if the water level continues to rise. They have alerted residents of Kavadiguda and other flood-prone areas to be cautious in the next 24 hours. It is crucial for residents to stay informed and follow safety instructions to ensure their well-being during this period of heavy rainfall and flooding.