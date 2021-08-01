Huzurabad first, MLC polls next

Hyderabad: The MLC aspirants are in for some disappointment as the State Government does not want to hold elections to the six seats under the MLA quota till the bypolls to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency is completed.

According to a source, the government has informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) that it cannot hold the elections in view of the corona pandemic situation. Political circles say that the government is not willing to hold elections on two counts. The rise in the number of Covid cases in nine districts of the State is one reason, but more than that the Government does not want to invite fresh political problems which may adversely affect the bypolls.

The party leadership feels that if the MLC elections are held now, those who fail to get the tickets may not play an active role in the campaign during the Huzurabad bypolls. It could also have an impact on the voters belonging to the community of the disappointed leaders. The party is finding it difficult to find a strong candidate who could take on the former minister Eatala Rajender. Hence, holding MLC elections at this point of time could cause new problems for the pink party.

The term of the six MLCs, including State Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhendar Reddy, Deputy Chairman N Vidyasagar, former Deputy CM K Srihari, Chief Whip B Venkateswarlu, Fariduddin and A Lalitha was over on June 3.

The Commission postponed the biennial elections which were supposed to be held in May due to the second wave of corona in the country.



It may be mentioned here that those who are in the race for the ticket include former Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari from Warangal and L Ramana who quit TDP and joined TRS from Karimnagar. TRS is banking on these two leaders to win the Huzurabad by-elections. Srihari is a strong Dalit leader and L Ramana has good hold over the weavers' community. Nearly 60 per cent of the voters in Huzurabad belong to these communities.

Similarly, KCR had promised MLC ticket to A Kotireddy in the recently held by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar segment. Former chairman of the Legislative Council, G Sukhender Reddy also is from the same community. Sukhendar Reddy is also trying for another term.