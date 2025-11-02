Live
Hyd game for regional centre of IICT
Hyderabad: Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, on Saturday announced that Hyderabad will soon get regional center of the Indian Institute of Creativity and Technology (IICT) to further strengthen the growth of the gaming, animation, and digital entertainment industries.
Addressing the WAVES Animation Bazaar and the 8th edition of IndiaJoy 2025 here, Sanjay Jaju said, “the Indian Institute of Creativity and Technology, the first of its kind in the country, will be established across India, and one of its campuses will soon come up in Hyderabad.”
Highlighting the contribution of the Telugu film industry and the Telangana government’s efforts in promoting the AVGC sector, he said Hyderabad continues to consolidate its position as the hub of India’s animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) ecosystem, driving the growth of the nation’s creative economy.