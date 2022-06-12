Hyd gangrape case: Minors undergo potency test, to be quizzed

Hyderabad: In a recent development in Jubilee Hills minor gang-rape case, four accused underwent potency test on Saturday. One of them is likely to undergo the test on Sunday.

The minor who has been accused of outraging the modesty of the girl was not sent for the test as he is not an accused in the rape case.

The test was held at the Forensic Science department of Osmania General Hospital. At the hospital, the test room was cordoned off by cops.

As per section 53A of CrPc, persons who are accused of rape or rape attempt have to undergo a elaborated examination by a registered medical practitioner.

The potency test also confirms whether the persons who are accused in the rape case are capable of sexual intercourse.

Meanwhile, the police custody of Saduddin Malik, who is the only major accused in the case is going to conclude on Sunday.

Malik and four other minors have been booked under IPC's Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child) read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.



Another minor who was not involved in rape but was accused of outraging the modesty of the girl has been booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 and Section 9 (G) read with 10 of POCSO Act.

In the meantime, the police have shifted the minor from Juvenile to Jubilee Hills police station. The police will question the minors based on the information taken from Saduddin Malik. Police us reported to quiz the minors till evening.