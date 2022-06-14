Hyd Metro Rail to allow foldable cycles

Hyderabad: Boon for commuters who are facing first-mile and last-mile connectivity issues while travelling on the L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail. It announced on Monday that foldable cycles will be allowed inside the Metro. Recently Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, posted a picture on twitter of a commuter in Kochi Metro carrying a foldable cycle inside the Metro and asked what is stopping Hyderabad Metro in implement this.

He said it should be considered during non-peak hours. Replying to his tweet, Hyderabad Metro tweeted that foldable cycles which can go through the X-Ray machines are allowed during non-peak hours in Hyderabad Metro. Selvan said the number of people using foldable cycles is very minimal. About a year ago, the Hyderabad Metro changed the rules for cycles in the Metro from normal cycles to foldable cycles when they could not accommodate normal cycles. While we understand that space is a constraint, we as a community recommend to authorities to come up with some solution.

He said the Hyderabad Metro, like the Mumbai Metro, could have a rack to lock the cycle which will occupy less space; or the Metro could add an extra box. It will be better if the Metro authorities could look at solving the first and last-mile connectivity issue by either providing appropriate parkaing or strengthening the public cycle sharing system.