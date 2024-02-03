  • Menu
Hyd National Book Fair set to open from Feb 9

Hyd National Book Fair set to open from Feb 9
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Book Fair Society is set to inaugurate the 36th edition of the Hyderabad National Book Fair on February 9. The fair is scheduled to take place from February 9 to 19 and the annual event will be hosted at NTR Stadium, Lower Tank Bund.

In addition to offering a wide range of books, the fair is also set to host seminars, organise book launches, and engage in activities aimed at promoting a culture of reading among individuals.

