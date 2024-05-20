Modi, CM deceiving all sections of people

Bhongir: BRS working president and Sircilla MLA Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao said that both Narendra Modi and A Revanth Reddy are deceiving all sections of society by going back on their promises and making false pledges.

He was addressing preparatory meetings of the party for Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda districts graduate by-elections held in Bhongiri and Aleru constituencies of Yadadri Bhongiri district on Sunday.

In the meetings presided over by former MLAs Pyla Sekhar Reddy and Gongidi Sunithala, KTR urged leaders and cadres of BRS to work hard for the victory of party candidate Rakesh Reddy in the byelection. He reminded them that Modi had promised that he would provide two crore jobs in the country every year, but failed to keep the promise in the last 10 years. On the other hand, the KCR government had given two lakh government jobs to the youth, he underscored. He said that he was happy that the State employees were being paid more than central government wages. However, unfortunately employees opposed BRS on the grounds of not being paid salaries on the first of every month.

Likewise, some groups had distanced themselves from the BRS as the party could not stress what it had done for them. The BJP people who built a temple elsewhere sought votes in the State. KCR not only built the magnificent Yadadri temple, but also constructed modern temples such as Kaleswaram, Palamuru and Rangareddy irrigation projects, but failed to get the mileage as expected, he observed. He said that Modi’s promises of Make In India, Startup India and Digital India had not been kept. He stated that Telangana stood at number 1 position in all fields during the KCR rule. Three medical colleges were set up in Nalgonda and the construction of Yadadri Power Plant has been completed, he pointed out. He took a dig at the Congress party for backtracking on its promise on farm loan waiver. It had made around 420 promises, but was not acting on them yet, he added.