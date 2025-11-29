Hyd Police launch ‘CIT’ to boost convictions, crack down on crime

In a decisive move to strengthen law enforcement and improve the justice delivery system, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar announced the formation of a dedicated 'Central Investigation Team' (CIT) tasked with overseeing and monitoring key cases across the city.

Addressing officials during the Monthly Crime Review Meeting for October held at TGICCC Auditorium, Banjara Hills, the Commissioner emphasised that the police’s primary objective extends beyond arrests to ensuring offenders face stringent court punishments.

He urged immediate FIR registration on all complaints, warned against complaint suppression, and cautioned negligent officers about suspension. The Commissioner paid special attention to resolving long-pending cases and mandated respectful treatment of women visitors at police stations. Further directives included preparing clear 'Plans of Action' for all investigations, intensified focus on combating drug trafficking, road accidents, online gaming violations, and betting activities. Commissioner Sajjanar highlighted cybercrime, women’s safety, street crime, and food adulteration as priority challenges. Station House Officers (SHOs) were held accountable for intensified surveillance on habitual offenders and rowdy sheeters with directions to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act for serious crimes.

To raise conviction rates, he stressed meticulous technical evidence collection and called for enhanced technological capacity to tackle rising cybercrimes through expert investigations. Officers were ordered to carry weapons on duty at all times and participate in weapon drills biweekly. SHOs are also tasked with mentoring junior staff for prompt case disposal. The meeting saw participation from senior police officers, including M Srinivasulu, Additional CP (Crimes), among others.