Hyd still ripe for grape cultivation, says Horticultural University VC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and its surrounding districts remain suitable for grape cultivation, and farmers can benefit significantly if the cultivation area is expanded, said Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University Vice Chancellor Dr D Rajireddy.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Grape Festival organised at the Grape Research Centre in Rajendranagar on Saturday.

Dr Rajireddy recalled that Hyderabad once had nearly 15,000 acres under grape cultivation, but the area has now reduced drastically to about 400 acres.

He attributed this decline to rising real estate activity and increasing cultivation costs, particularly labour expenses.

He suggested that an additional 100 acres could be brought under grape cultivation, which would yield good profits due to strong local demand.

Highlighting the need for cost-effective practices, he urged farmers to adopt low-cost technology and precision farming methods to reduce expenses and increase yields.

He stressed that water and fertilizers should be used judiciously and pesticides should not be applied indiscriminately. He also announced that experimental grape cultivation would be undertaken at the Fruit Research Station in Sangareddy and the Horticultural Research Station in Mallepally to assess suitability and provide recommendations to farmers.

Dr Rajireddy added that grape cultivation could generate employment opportunities and profits for farmers, while also supporting agri-tourism and the wine industry.

Head of the Grape Research Station, Dr Anitha Kumari, said the best grape varieties were being showcased for farmers, and training would be provided in cultivation techniques.

Experts noted that Hyderabad was once known as the “Grape City,” with varieties like Anab-e-Shahi developed here, and stressed that grapes remain a promising income-generating crop for the future. They also highlighted the potential for higher yields through technology integration and called for government incentives to support grape growers.

The program was attended by Padma Shri awardee Chinthala Venkata Reddy, grape experts Dr Rangareddy and Dr Srinivasa Rao, Registrar Dr A. Bhagwan, University Research Director Dr D. Lakshminarayana, Dr Prashanth, Dr Venkatalakshmi, Dr Srinivas, scientists, farmers, and students.