Hyd’bad firms over the moon with Sun mission

Hyderabad: As Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch ‘Aditya L1’, first space based Indian mission to study the Sun on Saturday at 11.50 am, several companies from Hyderabad played an important role in this mission by contributing significantly to ISRO’s sun mission.

Several companies have been instrumental in manufacturing the essential components for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and will continue to follow a trajectory akin to that of Chandrayaan-3. This trajectory involves an initial phase in Earth’s orbit, followed by a deliberate increase in velocity and inclination, ultimately orienting the spacecraft towards the sun.

Subba Rao Pavuluri’s company, Ananth Technologies, has made significant contributions to Aditya L1. They have supplied crucial components such as telemetry and telecommand systems, which are essential for every satellite as they play a vital role in managing power.

Additionally, the firm has supplied star sensors, payload Dc-DC converters and various other interface systems for the launch vehicle. The firm also provided several critical systems for Chandrayaan-3 as well. The PSLV-C57 is the seventh launch vehicle successfully integrated by ATL team and five more launch vehicles are under integration.

Speaking to The Hans India, Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman and Managing Director, Ananth Technologies has indicated that as ISRO’s involvement with the private sector grows, his firm is actively engaged in the development of small satellites slated for launch by the space agency in the near future.

Further, the firm is in the process of making the ThirdEye Smart Surveillance Satellite, scheduled for an ISRO launch in the early 2024. Nagabhushan Reddy’s Nagasai Precision Engineers in Kukatpally has manufactured and provided battery sleeves which are very essential to the spacecraft.

Sri Venkateshwara Aerospace, located in Ramachandrapuram, is playing a pivotal role in ISRO’s esteemed ‘Gaganyaan’ mission. They are providing a test article for the crew module, demonstrating their significant involvement in this mission. Additionally, the company has made contributions to the Aditya L1 and Chandrayaan 3 missions.

Ch Satyanarayana Reddy, Director, Sri Venkateshwara Aerospace said, “We provided MK 111-Core base shroud, S-200 nozzles of first stage motors, L-110 separation systems, axillary motors and others.” Earlier, this firm also provided various components to PSLV, GSLV, SSLV and other programmes of ISRO.