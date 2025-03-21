Hyd’bad sees record surge in water tanker bookings

Hyderabad: This summer, Hyderabad Water Board data shows a sharp rise in water tanker bookings, reaching a record 1.49 lakh – a 61 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to Hyderabad Water Board officials, most localities have become more reliant on water tankers this year compared to last year, driving demand to an all-time high this summer. Since the third week of January, the demand for water tankers has surged. In January alone, there were approximately 1,19,759 bookings, followed by 1,84,074 in February, and 1,49,578 bookings till March 18. In 2024, deliveries peaked in April with 2,37,576 trips, marking a 46 per cent increase from 2023. Similarly, May recorded 2,27,390 deliveries, reflecting a 48 per cent rise.

Most of the tanker bookings are from Western and Southern parts of the city like, Manikonda, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Nizampet, Quthubullapur, Sahebnagar , Alwal, Malakajgiri , Asifnagar,Miyapur and Hafeezpet.

“The Water Board ensures tanker deliveries within 24 hours to consumers. Typically, demand for Water Board tankers begins in the second or third week of March each year. However, this year, due to declining groundwater levels, the demand surged as early as the third week of January,” said a senior officer, Hyderabad Water Board.