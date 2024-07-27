Hyd’bad Water Board flooded with complaints from exasperated citizens

Hyderabad: This monsoon, the customer care centre and official website of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have been flooded with complaints and grievances about numerous issues, including sewage overflow, water contamination, and more.

In June, the Board received 75,555 complaints. Although the Water Board claimed that the majority of these complaints were resolved, the reality is that some issues remain unsolved in a few localities.

The majority of the complaints received by the Board pertained to sewage overflow, silt on the road, open and broken manholes, irregular water supply or low water pressure, and contaminated water supply.

According to HMWSSB officials, in June, around 75,555 complaints were received, of which 75,496 were resolved. The majority of grievances were related to sewage overflow, with around 38,051 complaints received and 38,040 resolved. Additionally, around 17,206 complaints of choked pipelines were received, with 17,196 resolved.

Contrary to the claims that several complaints have been resolved, some locals have stated that many issues remain unaddressed in localities including Nizampet, Manikonda, Miyapur, Malkajgiri, Jeedimetla village, Neredmet, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, and Asif Nagar. Problems such as broken manholes and sewage overflow have been reported to the concerned officials but have yet to be resolved.

“We are frustrated with repeatedly complaining about the need for a new sewage pipeline in Tolichowki, as the existing pipeline is completely damaged. Despite numerous complaints, no concrete measures have been taken yet,” said Mohammed Abid, a local resident of Nampally.

“Last week, I filed a complaint with the Water Board about broken manholes. Even after reporting the issue, only one out of five manholes was repaired. The Board claimed that due to a lack of funds, they are unable to carry out the necessary repairs,” said Sai Teja, a social activist.

“We have repeatedly complained to the concerned officials about the long-pending drainage issues on Third Cross Street, Devinagar. The work was estimated in 2022 and has been pending for financial approval since March 2022. Even light rainfall causes water to stagnate in the lanes, and sometimes it even enters the houses. The residents are suffering and urgently need this problem to be resolved,” said Ramesh, a local of Devinagar.