Hyd'bad will go Bengaluru way if infra not ramped up, warns KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated a flyover constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at Nagole on Wednesday and said that the city has been undergoing a major metamorphosis.

He warned that the city will experience hurdles similar to Bengaluru if the infrastructure is not developed in tune with growing population and the fast expansion of the city.

To ensure hassle-free and smooth travel experience to people and save their time, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has developed massive infrastructure in different parts of the city. Continuing its efforts, the GHMC built the six-lane bi-direction Nagole flyover which is 990 metres long to ease the traffic on the busy Uppal-L B Nagar stretch. This route is considered as one of the busiest in the eastern parts of the city.

KTR inaugurated the Nagole flyover under GHMC in L B Nagar constituency under SRDP programme at a cost of Rs 143.58 crore. He said that 47 projects have been undertaken with Rs 8,000 crore and are planning to create infrastructure to keep pace with the expansion of the city.

He said that there are 16 projects going on in Uppal and LB Nagar areas. Out of them, 12 projects are being undertaken in the second phase. More than Rs 700 crore have been spent and 9 projects have been completed in L B Nagar constituency. He said that projects in this area will be made available in the next few months.

KTR said, "Hyderabad city is the fastest growing city in India and arrangements are being made to ensure better facilities for the future generations. Hyderabad has been recognised as the 'World Green City', leaving behind many cities in the world."

As many as 41 projects were undertaken by SRDP and other 6 were undertaken by the respective departments such as HMDA, R&B, National Highway, with a total 47 works across Greater Hyderabad limits. Out of total 47 works, 31 works have been completed, while another 16 works are in various stages of development. In 31 projects, 15 are flyovers projects, 5 underpasses, 7 ROBs/RUBs, one cable-stayed bridge, one Punjagutta steel bridge, one Punjagutta widening, one ORR to Medak rehabilitation works are completed.

The GHMC said that the plan is to complete two more works one at Shilpa Layout and Kothaguda flyovers before the end of 2022. Shilpa flyover which is 823 metres long and 16.6 metres wide and four-lane bi-directional flyover is going to help commuters travel from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction by cutting down their commute time.

Kothaguda flyover which is 470 metres long and 11 metres wide and will ease traffic at three junctions, Botanical Garden, Kothaguda, and Kondapur.