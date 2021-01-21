Hyderabad: 10 injured in fire caused by gas leakage in Mirchowk

As many as 10 people were injured in the fire which broke out due to the LPG leakage near Balaji temple at Chowk Maidan in Mirchowk in the early hours on Thursday.

Local residents alerted the firefighters and the police and the injured were immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is suspected due to the leakage from the small LPG cylinder while cooking.

Two fire engines rushed the spot and brought the fire under control. It is learned that the injured persons were Bengalis and are into the jewellery business. They were living at the place of the fire accident.

Senior police officials from Mirchowk and South Zone visited the spot. The Mirchowk police registered a case and took up an investigation.