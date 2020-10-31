Hyderabad: 11 arrested for playing cards

Hyderabad: The West Zone task force police on Saturday arrested 11 persons including four women for playing cards at a residence in Jubilee Hills.

The police, on a receipt of information, raided the residence and caught the people red-handed while playing cards. Around Rs 3.45 lakh cash was seized from them. The arrested persons were shifted to Jubilee Hills police station for further investigation.

The police said that they concealed the identity of the arrested as all were prominent business personalities.

Bike theft gang busted

The Madhapur police have busted a bike theft gang and arrested five persons for their involvement in the burglaries. Six bikes of worth Rs 10 lakhs were seized from their possession.

The police said that the gang began stealing bikes for easy money-making and were involved in several bike thefts in various places in the city.