Hyderabad: 14.5 Kg Ganja Seized, Six Held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force East Zone team, along with Humayun Nagar police, apprehended six persons involved in transporting and peddling a narcotic substance, ganja. Police seized 14.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.9 lakh from their possession. The police arrested peddlers Hazari Dinesh Singh alias Tinku Singh (35), Susheel Singh (28), Mukesh Singh (28), Shiv Singh (28) and transporters Ajit Nayak (26) and Jishesh Mali alias Jelu (22) both native of Gajapati District, Odisha. Dinesh Singh was earlier arrested in a similar case.

According to the police, Dinesh was habituated to procure the Ganja in bulk from Odisha, Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. Initially in the year 2011, he was arrested by Shahinayathgunj, later by Tappachabutra, Mangalhat, Yacharam, and Excise police Dhoolpet, and sent to judicial custody. With his unchangeable behaviour in the year 2021, he was detained under the PD Act by Tappachabutra police.

Even though he was arrested by the police time and again, he was procuring ganja and, with the assistance of Susheel Singh, Mukesh Singh, and Shiv Singh, selling in retail in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

The police said that Dinesh started procuring the ganja from Kunu of Odisha; in turn, he used to send Ajit Nayak and Jishesh to deliver the ganja to Dinesh.