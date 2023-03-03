Hyderabad: 19-year-old girl ends life after mother scolds her

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, A 19-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide at Ramanthapur after her mother allegedly admonished her for not concentrating on studies on Thursday.



According to the police, Gudivaina Anusha, a resident of Indiranagar Ramanthapur in Uppal, was preparing for the NEET exam for the last two months. However, she was reportedly not showing interest in studies following which her mother reportedly admonished her.

On Wednesday, the girl left her house around 5.30 a.m and went missing. The family members made a complaint at Uppal police station following which the police started efforts to trace her.

On Thursday, Anusha's body was found in the Ramanthapur Lake. The body was taken out and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered.