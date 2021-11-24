Hyderabad: 2 die as car rams into lorry on ORR

Two people were dead on the spot as the car they were in rammed into a lorry on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Keesara on Wednesday. Another person who suffered serious injuries was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.



The police suspected that overspeeding of the car may have resulted in the accident. The details of the victims are yet to be known. The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem. The car was completely damaged in the incident.