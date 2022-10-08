Hyderabad: 2 gates of Osman Sagar, 1 of Himayat Sagar lifted

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) opened one gate of the Himayat Sagar and two gates of Osman Sagar on Friday. Earlier two gates of Himayat Sagar were already lifted and at present total three gates of reservoir have been lifted up to two feet.

"The Osman Sagar reservoir received an inflow of 450 cusecs which led the officials to open two gates up to a height of one feet to release 476 cusecs. Meanwhile, Himayat Sagar received an inflow of 1800 cusecs and 678 cusecs has been released into Musi river," said a senior officer, HMWSSB.