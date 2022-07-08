Hyderabad: 2 more C&D waste processing plants to be set up in city

Hyderabad: In order to make it convenient for the municipal workers to remove and transfer debris from all the zones in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the corporation has proposed to establish two more Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste management or processing plants in two major zones Charminar and Secunderabad to facilitate quick disposal of waste generated across the city.

This initiative has been taken with an aim to stop people from dumping construction waste, debris on the roadside, footpath, nalas and lakes which is polluting the environment and becoming a major cause of concern. As and when the GHMC teams distils nalas, tonnes of construction waste is found dumped in nalas which is the major cause of nala overflowing during heavy rains.

GHMC officials explained that the waste related to renovation, and demolition in the construction sector has the potential to harm the environment. The construction waste is collected and brought to C&D plants here, where the waste is recycled separately. One is a wet treatment process (water, washing and crushing) and the other one is a semi-automatic system without dust pollution.

According to GHMC officials, already two C&D plants are operational, one at Jeedimentla and another at Fathuullaguda with a processing capacity of nearly about 500 MT (Metric Tonnes) daily.

To avail the process plant in the proximity of other circle areas, the GHMC has invited tenders to establish processing plants within 10 kms and having more than five acres of land. As per tender conditions, a single agency is qualified for establishing two plants and proposals are sent to the government for approval. Once the approval is received from the government, GHMC has to enter into MoU with the agency, and the plant has to establish within one year from the date of the MoU signed, said the GHMC official.

Meanwhile, the GHMC also urged citizens to not to dump any kind of waste or debris on footpaths, nalas and lakes. The corporation is going to take stringent action against those found dumping construction waste or any debris. As per the GHMC Act, a hefty penalty amount from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 will also be imposed by the GHMC officials.

The GHMC teams will visit all the circles and collect entire construction waste or debris from both the Charminar and Secunderabad zones. Citizens can also download the GHMC mobile application or can contact the concerned zonal office to place a request for collecting the debris, informed GHMC officials.

Under two packages, the circles of the Charminar Zone have been already been marked from where debris will be collected by GHMC teams that include Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehadipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal and Jubilee Hills. In the Secunderabad Zone the circles are Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairtabad, Awal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Begumpet.