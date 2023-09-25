Live
Just In
Hyderabad: 2 persons held for bid to steal Ganesh laddu
Hyderabad: The ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the city. From elaborately decorated pandals to the preparation of delectable offerings for Lord Ganesha, people are celebrating the 10-day festivities in their own unique ways. However, some peculiar incidents left devotees bewildered with the stealing of Lord Ganesh laddus in Hyderabad.
In yet another incident, the L B Nagar police arrested two persons for attempting to steal a laddu from a Ganesh pandal at Raghavendra Nagar colony. The theft was captured on closed circuit cameras installed near the Ganesh pandal.
According to police, the two persons G Anjaiah (19) and B Mahesh (19) along with other two of their friends went to the pandal in L B Nagar and tried to steal the laddu.
Noticing this, the locals raised an alarm following which they escaped from the place. On information, the two individuals were located in Sapthagiri neighborhood, by the L B Nagar police, who were then apprehended and remanded.