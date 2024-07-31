Hyderabad: 24-year-old techie gang-raped by friends

Hyderabad: The police reported that two men allegedly gang-raped a software engineer at a hotel party in the city on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the woman reported it to the police. The 24-year-old woman stated that her childhood friend, who was also her former school classmate, wanted to celebrate her new software job. They went to a restaurant-cum-bar in Vanasthalipuram for the celebration.

The group was partying, and the victim's friends were drinking. Later, the two accused allegedly raped her in a hotel room while she was in an inebriated state. Despite her protests, they sexually assaulted her.

The victim filed a police complaint alleging gang rape. She stated that a friend and another man known to her as the perpetrators and demanded strict action against them.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case and are searching for the two accused, who are currently absconding. The police have visited the hotel and are in the process of gathering evidence.