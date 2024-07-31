  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 24-year-old techie gang-raped by friends

Hyderabad: 24-year-old techie gang-raped by friends
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The police reported that two men allegedly gang-raped a software engineer at a hotel party in the city on Tuesday.The incident came to...

Hyderabad: The police reported that two men allegedly gang-raped a software engineer at a hotel party in the city on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the woman reported it to the police. The 24-year-old woman stated that her childhood friend, who was also her former school classmate, wanted to celebrate her new software job. They went to a restaurant-cum-bar in Vanasthalipuram for the celebration.

The group was partying, and the victim's friends were drinking. Later, the two accused allegedly raped her in a hotel room while she was in an inebriated state. Despite her protests, they sexually assaulted her.

The victim filed a police complaint alleging gang rape. She stated that a friend and another man known to her as the perpetrators and demanded strict action against them.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case and are searching for the two accused, who are currently absconding. The police have visited the hotel and are in the process of gathering evidence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X