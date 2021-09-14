Hyderabad: 25 differently-abled get artificial limbs

Kacheguda: A city-based charitable organization Narayan Seva Sansthan that runs charitable hospitals in the country for specially-abled people, in particular, polio and by-birth disabled, organized an artificial limb distribution camp on Monday at Kachiguda railway station and provided prosthetic limbs to 25 people.

In August this year, Narayan Seva Sansthan's senior prosthetics and orthotics specialist supervised a measurement camp where polio-affected as well as those who lost their legs due to diabetes, accidents got themselves measured for artificial limbs.

Prashant Agarwal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan said, "To fight against Covid-19, we are offering free calipers, wheelchairs, and tricycles which we sense are not satisfactory. The organization is holding 'Measurement and Distribution Camps' across the country to help each differently-abled to be able to ambulate by themselves. Adding that he said recently the organization also held the 36th wedding ceremony for 21 differently-abled and underprivileged couples in Udaipur, Rajasthan.