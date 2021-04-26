Hyderabad: 25-year-old woman goes missing from Malkajgiri

In yet another incident, a 25 year-old woman went missing from her house here at Malkajgiri on Sunday. The woman is said to be living with her family at IN Nagar in Malkajgiri and is working in a private firm.

On Sunday morning she went out of the house saying she would come back soon but did not return.

As the woman did not home, the family members searched for her but in vain. Later, they approached the police who registered a case and launched an investigation. The police are examining the CCTV footage to trace the woman.