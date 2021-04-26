Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 25-year-old woman goes missing from Malkajgiri

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

In yet another incident, a 25 year-old woman went missing from her house here at Malkajgiri on Sunday.

In yet another incident, a 25 year-old woman went missing from her house here at Malkajgiri on Sunday. The woman is said to be living with her family at IN Nagar in Malkajgiri and is working in a private firm.

On Sunday morning she went out of the house saying she would come back soon but did not return.

As the woman did not home, the family members searched for her but in vain. Later, they approached the police who registered a case and launched an investigation. The police are examining the CCTV footage to trace the woman.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X