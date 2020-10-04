Hyderabad: 28 prisoners released from Chanchalguda jail

Hyderabad: The Telangana State prisons department on Saturday released 28 prisoners lodged in Chanchalguda prison comprising 13 women and 15 men. According to officials, it is known that the prisoners were supposed to be released on August 15, but due to some technicalities their release was postponed to October 2 and after completing the formalities on Friday they were released.

The government of Telangana planned for a premature release of prisoners on special remission and it was planned for Independence Day but, it was postponed to Gandhi Jayanti.

However, the amendment of government met with criticism because if the amendment would have been taken place then 270 prisoners would be released and it was mainly criticised because 'non-life' convicts, and those serving life sentences, were eligible for remission, said an official on condition of anonymity.

He said, "However, the amendment did not take place and the new proposal only excluded non-lifers because the women who had undergone six years and men who had undergone 10 years of punishment were eligible. The others who are eligible will be released in a span of few days after completing the required formalities."