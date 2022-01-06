Hyderabad: 3 die, one hurt in Patancheru road accident

Three people died on the spot and another sustained severe injuries after tipper lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw near Isnapur of Patancheru mandal on Wednesday night.

The incident took place when the auto-rickshaw driver lost control over the vehicle which landed on the other side of the road from divider. At the same time, a tipper lorry crashed into the auto-rickshaw which was completely crushed.



Patancheru DSP Bheem Reddy, CI Venugopal Reddy, SI Rama Naidu rushed to the spot shifted the three bodies to a hospital for autopsy. While the injured was shifted for treatment. The victims were identified as Sai Bhanu, the auto-driver and Narra Tirumala Rao, an employee of Toshiba company. The details of others are yet to be known.



The police registered a case and took up investigation.

