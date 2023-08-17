Hyderabad: 300 students arrive at ISB to celebrate Independence Day

Hyderabad: As part of Bandhan 2023, around 300 school children arrived at the Indian School of Business campus to celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday.An initiative spearheaded by the school’s Net Impact Club, a heartwarming and inclusive event took place.

This year’s Bandhan theme, ‘Shaping the Destiny of Tomorrow by Making a DifferenceToday’ resonates deeply with the values and goals of the event. The event unfolded with captivating dance, drama, and music performances by the children from the participating NGOs, who were trained by ISB students.

A senior officer said, “The event also showcased the commitment to holistic development. Students had the opportunity to engage in career guidance, theatre, AI, and planetarium events organised by different social clubs. These events focused on enhancing public speaking skills, fostering confidence, and keeping abreast of current trends. Visually challenged students were also an integral part of the event, engaging with the ISB community throughout the day and forging enduring memories”.

“A highlight of Bandhan was the sports session, where children imbibed invaluable life lessons about the significance of sports in personal growth and development.

The dance and music workshop further enriched the children’s experience by demonstrating that the magic of music can emerge from almost anything, as ISB students showcased through a live demonstration”, he added.