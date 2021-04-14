Hyderabad: 381 grams of gold seized at RGI airport

The customs officials on Wednesday seized 381 grams of gold from a passenger here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The passenger who said to have arrived from Dubai concealed the gold in a specially designed frame of luggage and was caught during the security check. The officials seized 381 grams of gold which is estimated to be worth Rs 13.6 lakh.

The airport officials booked a case against the passenger and are investigating.

Last week, 943 grams of gold worth Rs 44.8 lakh was seized from a Goa-arrived passenger. The passenger was smuggling the gold from Sharjah to Hyderabad.