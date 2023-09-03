Hyderabad : 4 agencies picked for DPRs of Metro Rail phase-3

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has sped up the official process for phase – 3 project.

The HAML has selected the consulting agencies for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for phase-III. The consultancy agencies should prepare Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) within two months.

HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy said that, following a competitive bidding process, five consultancy agencies submitted their proposals for the project. After evaluation by the HAML tender committee, four of these agencies - Aarvee Associates, Systra, UMTC, and RITES, were deemed technically qualified to undertake this task.

Aarvee Associates emerged as the front-runner, earning the highest technical score and offering the lowest financial bids for all four packages.

The Aarvee Associates was awarded two packages, while the other two were granted to Systra, the second-highest technical scorer, after matching the lowest financial bid.

The selected consultancy agencies would prepare Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) within two months. The DPR includes conducting traffic surveys, travel demand forecasting, ridership estimates, alternative options analysis, and recommending suitable modes of public transport.

Metro Rail alignment, viaduct/at-grade/underground options, stations and depots, electric traction, signaling & train communication, coaches, environment/social impact assessment, transit-oriented development, last-mile connectivity, cost estimates, fare structure, financial analysis, and project implementation plans will be included in the DPR.

NVS Reddy said that the selected agencies have been directed to initiate field surveys simultaneously across all the designated corridors.